Govt Launches Free National Course 'Yuva AI For All': How To Register? Here's A Step-By-Step Guide
The Yuva AI for All course is a 4.5-hour government certified course designed to make learners comfortable with the basics of AI
The Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY), under the IndiaAI Mission, launched ‘Yuva AI for All’ on Tuesday. This free course is designed to introduce Artificial Intelligence (AI) to all, especially the youth.
The 4.5-hour self-paced course is designed to make students, professionals and other learners comfortable with the basics of AI and to demonstrate its transformative impact in today's times. The course is simple, practical, and packs in with real-life examples to make learning relatable and fun.
The course is available on leading learning platforms—FutureSkills Prime, iGOT Karmayogi, and other popular ed-tech portals. Learners who complete the course will get a certificate from the Government of India.
What You Will Learn
Through six short, engaging modules, learners will:
Discover what AI really is and how it works.
Learn how AI is changing education, creativity, and work.
Understand how to use AI tools safely and responsibly.
Explore cool, real-world AI use cases from India.
Get a sneak peek into the future of AI and new opportunities ahead.
How To Register For Yuva AI For All
Below are the steps to register for YUVA AI for all:
Go to the official website: futureskillsprime.in/course/yuva-ai-for-all
On the right side of the homepage, you will see the ‘Enrol’ button in blue.
Log in either through your Google Account or LinkedIn, or you can create an account.
Enter your personal details like Name, DOB, and Gender.
Input your mobile number, and a 4-digit OTP will be sent for verification.
Enter your APAAR ID (Optional)
Tick the consent boxes and click on Submit.
With this initiative, MeitY aims to empower one crore citizens with foundational AI skills—helping bridge the digital divide, promote ethical AI adoption, and prepare India’s workforce for the future.
Organisations, schools, and universities can partner with IndiaAI to take the course to every corner of the country. Partners can integrate the course, promote it to learners, and co-brand certificates.