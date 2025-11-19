Govt Launches Free National Course 'Yuva AI For All': How To Register? Here's A Step-By-Step Guide

The Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY), under the IndiaAI Mission, launched ‘Yuva AI for All’ on Tuesday. This free course is designed to introduce Artificial Intelligence (AI) to all, especially the youth.

The 4.5-hour self-paced course is designed to make students, professionals and other learners comfortable with the basics of AI and to demonstrate its transformative impact in today's times. The course is simple, practical, and packs in with real-life examples to make learning relatable and fun.

The course is available on leading learning platforms—FutureSkills Prime, iGOT Karmayogi, and other popular ed-tech portals. Learners who complete the course will get a certificate from the Government of India.