‘Rs 8 Crore Assistance’: Govt Fact Checks Claims On Nafithromycin Antibiotic

The government on Friday refuted the claims circulating on social media regarding India’s first indigenously developed antibiotic, Nafithromycin, to fight drug resistance.

The antibiotic, developed by Wockhardt Ltd., was soft-launched by Union Minister of Science and Technology, Jitendra Singh, on Wednesday.

In a post on X, the Department of Biotechnology wrote, “It has come to our attention that fake news regarding the soft launch of #Nafithromycin (Miqnaf), developed by @Wockhardt Limited in collaboration with @DBT-BIRAC, is being disseminated across various social media platforms.”