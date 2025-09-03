Govt Extends Cut-Off Entry Under CAA To Dec 2024 In Big Relief For Minorities

The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has pushed the CAA entry cut-off date to December 31, 2024, providing a big relief for minorities from the neighbouring countries. Earlier, the CAA had provided a path to citizenship for non-Muslim religious authorities who entered India on or before December 31, 2014. The same has now been extended by ten years.

The CAA seeks to provide Indian citizenship to Hindus, Jains, Christians, Sikhs, Buddhists, and Parsis entering India from neighbouring countries- Bangladesh, Pakistan and Afghanistan, after five years of residence.