Govt Approves MSP For Rabi Season Worth Rs 84,263 Crore

The Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs (CCEA) on Wednesday has approved the increase in the Minimum Support Prices (MSP) for all mandated Rabi Crops for Marketing Season 2026-27.

The government has increased the MSP of Rabi Crops for Marketing Season 2026-27, to ensure remunerative prices to the growers for their produce. The absolute highest increase in MSP has been announced for Safflower at Rs.600 per quintal followed by Lentil (Masur) at Rs 300 per quintal. For Rapeseed & Mustard, gram, barley, and wheat, there is an increase of Rs.250 per quintal, Rs.225 per quintal, Rs.170 per quintal and Rs.160 per quintal, respectively.

The MSP for all Rabi crops for Marketing Season 2026-27.

This is a developing story