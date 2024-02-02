Government To Sell Bharat Rice At Rs 29/KG In Retail Market From Next Week

Chopra also sought to dispel market rumours that the government would lift restrictions on rice exports.

'There is some kind of impression in the trade that the export regulations will be taken off very soon. So I would also like to take this opportunity to convey through you to the general public and also to the traders in particular that the government has no proposal to revisit the restrictions which are prevailing at this time and they are here to stay for some time until the prices are controlled,' he said.