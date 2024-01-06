Government To Bring More Products Under Mandatory Quality Norm: Goyal

So far, 156 QCOs have been issued, covering 672 products. Before 2014, only 106 products were covered under 14 QCOs, he said.

"In future, more products will be brought under the QCO. I believe we will be covering 2,000-2,500 products," he said, and added, "Our commitment to the quality will be so strong that every product/service available in India will be of higher quality." The minister further said that over decades, India was dependent on foreign standards for quality. "Now, India's pace and progress will be decided and dependent on our own standards. We will rely on our standards, not foreign standards, thus become self-reliant," he added.