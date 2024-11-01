Government Starts Affordable Grain Distribution In Bengaluru To Curb Price Rise
The Ministry of Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution and National Co-operative Consumers' Federation of India Ltd (NCCF) have started distribution of essential food grains in Bengaluru at an affordable price.
With this, the centre aims to ease the price rise challenge, according to PTI. These products are made available in Phase 2 of Bharath products. The products will be distributed amongst Bengaluru citizens.
Bharath rice is being sold at Rs 34, Bharath wheat flour at Rs 30, Bharath Chana Dal at Rs 70 and Bharath Moong Dal is being sold at just Rs 107. The market rate for the same products are rice Rs 55-60, atta Rs 45-50, dal Rs 90-100 and moong dal Rs 120-130, PTI reported.
This scheme was launched in Bengaluru on October 30, as per the directions of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Minister for Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution Pralhad Joshi, Union Ministers Nimuben Jayantibhai Bambhaniya and B L Verma.
Joshi had earlier noted that the idea behind this scheme is ensuring that people get quality grains at an affordable rate, according to PTI. "It reflects our commitment towards the welfare of the people," Joshi had said.