NDTV ProfitNationGovernment Starts Affordable Grain Distribution In Bengaluru To Curb Price Rise
ADVERTISEMENT

Government Starts Affordable Grain Distribution In Bengaluru To Curb Price Rise

Bharath rice is being sold at Rs 34, Bharath wheat flour at Rs 30, Bharath Chana Dal at Rs 70 and Bharath Moong Dal is being sold at just Rs 107.

01 Nov 2024, 07:04 PM IST
NDTV Profit
NDTV Profit
<div class="paragraphs"><p>Centre Starts Affordable Grain Distribution In Bengaluru To Curb Price Rise. (Photo courtesy: Wikimedia Commons)</p></div>
Centre Starts Affordable Grain Distribution In Bengaluru To Curb Price Rise. (Photo courtesy: Wikimedia Commons)


The Ministry of Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution and National Co-operative Consumers' Federation of India Ltd (NCCF) have started distribution of essential food grains in Bengaluru at an affordable price.

With this, the centre aims to ease the price rise challenge, according to PTI. These products are made available in Phase 2 of Bharath products. The products will be distributed amongst Bengaluru citizens. 

Bharath rice is being sold at Rs 34, Bharath wheat flour at Rs 30, Bharath Chana Dal at Rs 70 and Bharath Moong Dal is being sold at just Rs 107. The market rate for the same products are rice Rs 55-60, atta Rs 45-50, dal Rs 90-100 and moong dal Rs 120-130, PTI reported. 

ALSO READ

India Cannot Risk Another Bout Of Inflation: RBI Governor Das
Opinion
India Cannot Risk Another Bout Of Inflation: RBI Governor Das
Read More

This scheme was launched in Bengaluru on October 30, as per the directions of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Minister for Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution Pralhad Joshi, Union Ministers Nimuben Jayantibhai Bambhaniya and B L Verma.

Joshi had earlier noted that the idea behind this scheme is ensuring that people get quality grains at an affordable rate, according to PTI. "It reflects our commitment towards the welfare of the people," Joshi had said. 

ALSO READ

Delhi Government To Boost Independent Food Outlets With Modern Infrastructure
Opinion
Delhi Government To Boost Independent Food Outlets With Modern Infrastructure
Read More
Watch LIVE TV, Get Stock Market Updates, Top BusinessIPO and Latest News on NDTV Profit.
ADVERTISEMENT