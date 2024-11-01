Government Starts Affordable Grain Distribution In Bengaluru To Curb Price Rise



The Ministry of Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution and National Co-operative Consumers' Federation of India Ltd (NCCF) have started distribution of essential food grains in Bengaluru at an affordable price.

With this, the centre aims to ease the price rise challenge, according to PTI. These products are made available in Phase 2 of Bharath products. The products will be distributed amongst Bengaluru citizens.

Bharath rice is being sold at Rs 34, Bharath wheat flour at Rs 30, Bharath Chana Dal at Rs 70 and Bharath Moong Dal is being sold at just Rs 107. The market rate for the same products are rice Rs 55-60, atta Rs 45-50, dal Rs 90-100 and moong dal Rs 120-130, PTI reported.