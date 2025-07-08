Government Responds To 'Press Censorship' Charge; Claims 'X Exploited Technicalities'

A few hours after the press-censorship allegations by Elon Musk-owned microblogging site X on Tuesday, the Centre reiterated that it had not issued any order on July 3 to block the accounts of news agency Reuters.

"The moment Reuters and ReutersWorld were blocked on X platform in India, immediately the government wrote to ‘X’ to unblock them," a spokesperson of the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology said in a statement. "The government continuously engaged and vigorously pursued with ‘X’ from the late night of 5th July 2025."

The spokesperson added that X "unnecessarily exploited" technicalities involved around the process and didn’t unblock the URLs. The government also claimed that X took more than 21 hours to unblock Reuters.

This was after X alleged press censorship in India as it claimed that the government ordered a ban on over 2,300 social media accounts, including the ones operated by Reuters.

"We are deeply concerned about ongoing press censorship in India due to these blocking orders. X is exploring all legal options available. Unlike users located in India, X is restricted by Indian law in its ability to bring legal challenges against these executive orders. We urge affected users to pursue legal remedies through the courts," X posted on Tuesday via its 'Global Government Affairs' account.