Holiday List 2026 Released: Offices To Remain Closed In India On These Dates, Check Complete Schedule

The central government has released the official list of public holidays for 2026. The holiday calendar for next year includes both compulsory and optional holidays for all public departments and offices. The 2026 holiday calendar includes 14 compulsory holidays and 12 optional holidays.

Employees stationed outside Delhi and New Delhi have to follow a slightly different holiday system. These employees must take 14 mandatory national holidays and also select three from 12 optional days. The central government employees can choose any two days from the restricted holidays in addition to the compulsory public holidays, as per the government circular.