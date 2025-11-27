Holiday List 2026 Released: Offices To Remain Closed In India On These Dates, Check Complete Schedule
The central government has published the list of public holidays for 2026, which covers both compulsory and optional holidays for government offices across the country.
The central government has released the official list of public holidays for 2026. The holiday calendar for next year includes both compulsory and optional holidays for all public departments and offices. The 2026 holiday calendar includes 14 compulsory holidays and 12 optional holidays.
Employees stationed outside Delhi and New Delhi have to follow a slightly different holiday system. These employees must take 14 mandatory national holidays and also select three from 12 optional days. The central government employees can choose any two days from the restricted holidays in addition to the compulsory public holidays, as per the government circular.
List Of Compulsory Holidays In 2026
Republic Day
Independence Day
Mahatma Gandhi’s Birthday
Buddha Purnima
Christmas Day
Dussehra (Vijay Dashmi)
Diwali (Deepavali)
Good Friday
Guru Nanak’s Birthday
Idu’l Fitr
Idu’l Zuha
Mahavir Jayanti
Muharram
Prophet Mohammad’s Birthday (Id-e-Milad)
List Of Optional Holidays In 2026
For government offices in New Delhi and Delhi, the Department of Personnel & Training is responsible for selecting three holidays. For offices outside this region, the Central Government Employees Welfare Coordination Committee in state capitals, if required, in consultation with other Coordination Committees within the state, chooses three holidays from the specified list.
1. An additional day for Dussehra
2. Holi
3. Janamashtami (Vaishnavi)
4. Ram Navami
5. Maha Shivratri
6. Ganesh Chaturthi/ Vinayak Chaturthi
7. Makar Sankranti
8. Rath Yatra
9. Onam
10. Pongal
11. Sri Panchami/ Basant Panchami
12. Vishu / Vaisakhi / Vaisakhadi / Bhag Bihu / Mashadi Ugadi / Chaitra Sukladi / Cheti Chand / Gudi Padava / 1st Navratra / Naoraz / Chhath Pooja / Karva Chauth
List Of Gazetted Holidays In 2026
Republic Day, January 26
Holi, March 4
Id-ul-Fitr, March 21
Ram Navami, March 26
Mahavir Jayanti, March 31
Good Friday, April 3
Buddha Purnima, May 1
Id-ul-Zuha (Bakrid), May 27
Muharram, June 26
Independence Day, August 15
Milad-un-Nabi / Id-e-Milad, August 26
Janmashtami, September 4
Mahatma Gandhi’s Birthday, October 2
Dussehra (Vijay Dashami), October 20
Diwali (Deepavali), November 8
Guru Nanak’s Birthday, November 24
Christmas Day, December 25
List Of Restricted Holidays In 2026
New Year's Day, January 1
Hazarat Ali's Birthday, January 3
Makar Sankranti, January14
Magha Bihu / Pongal, January 14
Sri Panchami/ Basant Panchami, January 23
Guru Ravi Das's Birthday, February 1
Birthday of Dayananda Saraswati, February 12
Maha Shivratri, February 15
Shiva ji Jayanti, February 19
Holika dahan, March 3
Dolyatra, March 3
Chaitra Sukladi / Gudi Padava / Ugadi / Cheti Chand, March 19
Jamat-UI-Vida, March 20
Easter Sunday, April 5
Vaisakhi / Visu / Meshadi (Tamil New Year's Day), April 14
Vaisakhadi (Bengal) / Bahag Bihu (Assam), April 15
Birthday of Rabindranath Tagore Guru, May 9
Rath Yatra, July 16
Parsi New Year's day/ Nauraj, August 15
Onam or Thiru Onam Day, August 26
Raksha Bandhan, August 28
Ganesh Chaturthi/ Vinayak Chaturthi, September 14
Dussehra (Saptami), October 18
Dussehra (Mahashtami), October 19
Dussehra (Mahanavmi), October 20
Maharishi Valmiki's Birthday, October 26
Karaka Chaturthi (Karwa Chouth), October 29
Naraka Chaturdasi, November 8
Govardhan Puja, November 9
Bhai Duj, November 11
Pratihar Shashthi or Surya Shashthi (Chhat Puja), November 15
Guru Teg Bahadur's Martyrdom Day, November 24
Hazarat Ali's Birthday, December 23
Christmas Eve, December 24