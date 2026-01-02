Government Mulls Outcome-Based Grading Mechanisms For Industrial Training Institutes

The session culminated in the firming up of Skill Resolutions for 2026, which will guide policy action and programme implementation in the coming year.

'Emphasis was placed on the next phase of reforms, with a sharper focus on outcomes, stronger convergence with state governments and industry, and improved monitoring of training quality, assessments, and certifications,' an official statement said.

A key theme of the discussions was the need to strengthen institutional mechanisms while simplifying systems.