Government Mulls 33% Seat Reservation For Women In Lok Sabha Elections 2029: Report

According to a report by the Indian Express, this will be the next step in the process following the government's announcement to conduct the Census next year. According to government sources cited by the newspaper, the reservation of seats for women will be implemented only after a delimitation exercise is carried out using data from the first Census conducted following the enactment of the law.

“The Census has been announced and the other steps will follow. The Women’s Reservation Bill is linked to the delimitation process. We are aiming to roll it out in the next election,” sources said.

In September 2023, the Parliament passed the Constitution (One Hundred and Twenty-Eighth Amendment) Bill, 2023. This bill, also called Shakti Vandan Adhiniyam, will focus on significantly increasing women’s representation in the lawmaking process.