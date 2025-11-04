Government Mulling Sterilisation, Relocation Of Leopards Amid Rising Attacks In Pune District: Fadnavis

State Forest Minister Ganesh Naik, who chaired a separate meeting on the matter, said the government has decided to relocate several leopards from the Junnar region to other states and Vantara, the zoological rescue and rehabilitation centre in Gujarat's Jamnagar.

"There is a proposal to send some leopards to Vantara and other states where the forest departments have expressed interest. The man-eater leopard (captured from Shirur) is likely to be shifted to Vantara. A meeting with the Union government will be held soon to finalise the relocation process," he said.