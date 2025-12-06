Government Issues Showcause Notice To IndiGo CEO Pieter Elbers — Here's What It Says

The government on Saturday sent a show cause notice to IndiGo Chief Executive Officer Pieter Elbers after a five-day disruption at domestic airports caused by the airline upended travel for thousands of people.

In a letter accessed by NDTV Profit, a senior official at the Directorate General of Civil Aviation said Elbers is responsible, as CEO, for ensuring effective management of the airlines.

"... you have failed in your duty to ensure timely arrangements for conduct of reliable operations and the availability of requisite facilities for the passengers," the letter said.

"You are hereby directed to show cause within 24 hours of receipt of this notice as to why appropriate enforcement action should not be initiated against you under the relevant provisions of the Aircraft Rules and Civil Aviation requirements for the above mentioned violations. Failure to submit your reply within the stipulated period shall result in the matter being decided ex parte," the letter said.