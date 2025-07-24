Government Issued 1,500 Blocking Directions For Online Betting, Gambling Platforms: MoS IT

The government issued 1,524 orders from 2022 till June 2025 to block online betting and gambling platforms, Parliament was informed on Wednesday.

Minister of State for Electronics and IT, Jitin Prasada, said in a written reply to Lok Sabha that the policies of the Central Government are aimed at ensuring open, safe, trusted and accountable internet for its users.

"From 2022 till June 2025, the Government has issued 1,524 blocking directions related to online betting/gambling/gaming websites and mobile applications," he said.

Prasada said the Directorate General of GST Intelligence Headquarters is empowered as an appropriate government agency under the Information Technology Act, 2000 (“IT Act”) and the IGST Act to direct intermediaries to block unregistered online money gaming platforms, including offshore online money gaming platforms, violating the IGST Act.

He said that the suppliers of online money gaming are also being regulated under the Integrated Goods and Services Tax Act, 2017 (IGST Act).

"Under the Seventh Schedule of the Constitution, 'Betting and gambling' is a State subject (entry 34 of the List II). Therefore, as per the provisions of article 246 read with article 162 of the Constitution, State Legislatures have the power to legislate on matters related to betting and gambling," Prasada said.

The minister said that the states and union territories are primarily responsible for the prevention, detection, investigation and prosecution of crimes, including action on illegal betting and gambling.

"The Central Government supplements the efforts of the States/Union Territories through advisories and financial assistance under various schemes for capacity building of their LEA," Prasada said.