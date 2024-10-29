Government Directs Price Cuts On Key Anti-Cancer Drugs For Consumer Benefit

The government has asked the companies to reduce prices of three anti-cancer drugs to pass on the benefit of customs duty exemption and GST reduction to the consumers.In line with the government's commitment to ensure the availability of drugs at affordable prices, the National Pharmaceutical Pricing Authority has issued an office memorandum directing the concerned manufacturers to reduce the MRP on three anti-cancer drugs, Trastuzumab, Osimertinib and Durvalumab.