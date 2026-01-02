Government Debunks False Claims On RBI Plan To Stop Rs 500 Withdrawals From ATM

A fact-checking unit of the Central government debunked false claims that the Reserve Bank of India will discontinue the circulation of Rs 500 banknotes from ATMs by March 2026.

"Some social media posts claim that the Reserve Bank of India will discontinue the circulation of ₹500 notes by March 2026. This claim is fake!," PIB Fact Check posted on social media platform X on Friday.

The RBI has made no such announcement and the banknote remains legal tender, the post added. The currency note of Rs 500 is the highest denomination in India.

"Don’t fall for such misinformation. Always verify news from official sources before believing or sharing it!," it added.