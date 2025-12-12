Govt Approves Atomic Energy Bill 2025 To Reshape Nuclear Power Sector

The Union Cabinet has approved the Atomic Energy Bill 2025, sources told NDTV Profit. The legislation, which is set to reshape India's nuclear power sector, has been under consideration since earlier this year.

Through the proposed law, the government may broaden definition of “company” under Atomic Energy Act. This will enable private firms licensed under Companies Act, 2013, to participate, the persons privy to the development said.

Further, licence eligibility may be expanded to permit private companies to produce and use atomic energy under “strict” regulation, they added.

The legislation is likely to include amendments to Section 3 of the Atomic Energy Act, 1963, which restricts the handling of radioactive material only to the Centre and its companies.