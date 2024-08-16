Centre Appoints Rajesh Singh As Defence Secretary, Nagaraju Maddirala As Finance Secretary

The government on Friday approved the appointment of Rajesh Singh as the secretary of the Department of Defence.

Nagaraju Maddirala has been appointed as the secretary of the Department of Finance, Vivek Joshi will serve as the secretary of the Department of Personnel and Training and Amardeep Bhatia has been appointed as the secretary of the Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade, according to the notice issued by the centre.

Meanwhile, Katikithala Srinivas will serve as Secretary, Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs.

The Appointments Committee of the Cabinet has also approved in-situ upgradation of Sunil Paliwal, Chairperson of Chennai Port Trust and Vikram Dev Dutt, Director General, Directorate General of Civil Aviation, Ministry of Civil Aviation, in the rank and pay of Secretary to the Government of India, as a measure personal to them by temporarily upgrading the posts held by them.