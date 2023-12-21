Government Aims To Triple Nuclear Power Capacity By 2032: Union Minister Jitendra Singh

The government has initiated steps to increase India's nuclear power capacity from 7,480 MW to 22,480 MW by 2031-32, Union Minister of State for Space and Science & Technology Dr. Jitendra Singh said on Dec. 20.

India's installed nuclear capacity has grown almost 57% since its 4,780 MW level in 2013-14. The annual electricity generation from nuclear power plants has also increased 33% from 35,334 million units in 2013-14 to 46,982 million units in 2022-23

Electricity generation from nuclear power plants stands at about 32,017 million units in 2023-24, against the aspirational MoU target of 52,340 million units set for the year, Singh said.