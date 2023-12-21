Government Aims To Triple Nuclear Power Capacity By 2032: Union Minister Jitendra Singh
The government has initiated steps to increase India's nuclear power capacity from 7,480 MW to 22,480 MW by 2031-32, Union Minister of State for Space and Science & Technology Dr. Jitendra Singh said on Dec. 20.
India's installed nuclear capacity has grown almost 57% since its 4,780 MW level in 2013-14. The annual electricity generation from nuclear power plants has also increased 33% from 35,334 million units in 2013-14 to 46,982 million units in 2022-23
Electricity generation from nuclear power plants stands at about 32,017 million units in 2023-24, against the aspirational MoU target of 52,340 million units set for the year, Singh said.
Steps Initiated
At present there are 23 nuclear power reactors installed, said Singh. The total electricity generated from nuclear power plants between 2013 and 2023 is about 411 BUs, thereby averting release of about 353 million tonnes of CO2 equivalent to the environment.
Construction and commission of 10 reactors, totalling 8,000 MW, is currently underway in Gujarat, Rajasthan, Tamil Nadu, Haryana, Karnataka and Madhya Pradesh, Singh said.
Pre-project activities of the 10 reactors accorded sanction by the government has been initiated. These are scheduled for progressive completion by 2031-32, the minister said.
The government has accorded in-principle approval to set up six nuclear power plants of 1,208 MW capacity, in cooperation with the U.S., at Kovvada in Srikakulam district in Andhra Pradesh.
"Nuclear Power is a clean and environment friendly base load source of electricity generation, which is available 24X7," Singh said.
"It has huge potential and can provide the country long term energy security in a sustainable manner. Expansion of nuclear power capacity will help in the country’s energy transition for meeting the goal of a net zero economy by 2070".