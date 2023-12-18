Google Has Removed 2,500 Fraudulent Loan Apps From Its Play Store, Says FM

The RBI has formulated conducting of electronic-Banking Awareness And Training (e-BAAT) which has largely focussed on awareness about fraud and risk mitigation, while a Nation-wide Intensive Awareness Programme (NIAP) was carried out in collaboration with the REs.

In a separate response, Sitharaman said more than 44.46 crore loans amounting to Rs 26.12 lakh crore (as of Nov. 24, 2023) have been sanctioned to the borrowers under the Pradhan Mantri Mudra Yojana (PMMY) since its inception.