Goods Train Derails In Alwar, Rajasthan; Operations Unaffected: Railways

21 Jul 2024, 11:28 AM IST
<div class="paragraphs"><p>Image For Representation Purposes</p><p>(Source: Unsplash)</p></div>
Image For Representation Purposes

(Source: Unsplash)

Three wagons of a goods train derailed in Alwar Yard in Rajasthan in the early hours of Sunday, Railway officials said.

According to Chief Public Relations Officer, North Western Railway, "It happened on side line of the yard hence traffic movement on Delhi-Alwar route remained unaffected."The incident happened at 2:30 am, the officials said.

"The Alwar-Mathura route was affected but since there was no passenger or freight train during that time it didn't effect train operations," he added.

The CPRO further said that the track was cleaned by 9 am and the first passenger train between Barmer and Mathura will cross in some time.

