Goa Sees Record Surge In Tourist Arrivals With 54 Lakh Visitors In Jan-June This Year

"The graph of tourist footfalls in Goa has scaled remarkable heights in the first half of 2025, registering a record-breaking surge in both domestic and international arrivals, reinforcing its status as one of India's most preferred and evolving travel destinations," the statement informed.

"Preliminary data reveals that tourist footfalls have reached historic levels, with notable increases across all categories, solo travellers, families, FITs, and group tours. Despite the onset of summer, tourism activity remained consistent," the spokesperson added.

"This boom is the result of a multi-pronged approach adopted by Goa. We have intensified promotional campaigns in key source markets, both domestic and global, participated in leading travel trade exhibitions, and launched innovative marketing initiatives under 'Regenerative Tourism' umbrella,"said Director of Tourism Kedar Naik.