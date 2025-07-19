Goa Sees Record Surge In Tourist Arrivals With 54 Lakh Visitors In Jan-June This Year
A total of 54.55 lakh tourists visited Goa between January and June, comprising 51.84 lakh domestic and 2.71 international tourists.
Goa has registered a record breaking surge in domestic and international tourist arrivals with 54 lakh visitors in the first six months of 2025, a state government official said on Saturday.
A total of 54.55 lakh tourists visited Goa between January and June, comprising 51.84 lakh domestic and 2.71 international tourists, a Goa Tourism Department spokesperson informed in a statement issued here.
"January proved to be the strongest month, registering 10.56 lakh tourists, including 9.86 lakh domestic and nearly 70,000 foreign arrivals. February followed with 9.05 lakh tourists, comprising 8.44 lakh domestic and over 61,000 international travellers. March saw a footfall of 8.89 lakh tourists, with 8.32 lakh from within India and around 56,000 from abroad," the spokesperson said.
In April, Goa received 8.42 lakh visitors, including 8.14 lakh domestic and 28,000 international arrivals, followed by 9.27 lakh tourists in May, comprising 8.97 lakh domestic and nearly 30,000 foreign visitors, the official added.
June recorded 8.34 lakh total arrivals, with 8.08 lakh from within the country and around 25,000 international visitors, the spokesman said.
"The graph of tourist footfalls in Goa has scaled remarkable heights in the first half of 2025, registering a record-breaking surge in both domestic and international arrivals, reinforcing its status as one of India's most preferred and evolving travel destinations," the statement informed.
"Preliminary data reveals that tourist footfalls have reached historic levels, with notable increases across all categories, solo travellers, families, FITs, and group tours. Despite the onset of summer, tourism activity remained consistent," the spokesperson added.
"This boom is the result of a multi-pronged approach adopted by Goa. We have intensified promotional campaigns in key source markets, both domestic and global, participated in leading travel trade exhibitions, and launched innovative marketing initiatives under 'Regenerative Tourism' umbrella,"said Director of Tourism Kedar Naik.
These efforts have enhanced visibility and reinforced Goa's image not just as a beach destination, but one that offers a diverse array of experiences, from hinterland trails and heritage walks to spiritual and wellness retreats, Naik added.
"Goa's presence at national and international travel trade fairs, its emphasis on cultural and monsoon tourism, spiritual circuits, and hinterland trails, coupled with the hosting of large-scale festivals and sporting events, has helped attract a wide spectrum of travellers," he said.
The rise in number of foreign tourists, particularly from Middle East, Europe and Southeast Asia, is also attributed to better flight connectivity and a more seamless travel experience, Naik said.
Infrastructure upgrades, ranging from enhanced airport and transport facilities to the development of new hospitality offerings, have further enabled Goa to handle high tourist volumes while maintaining service quality, the director pointed out.