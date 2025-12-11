Goa Nightclub Fire: Luthra Brothers Passports Suspended As Owners Flee To Thailand

The Goa police has suspended the passports of the absconding Luthra brothers. The owners of the "Birch by Romeo Lane" nightclub had fled to Thailand after a fire broke out following a cylinder blast late Saturday night, killing at least 23 people.

According to the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA), passports can be suspended by the Central Government or an authorized officer under Section 10A of the Passports Act, 1967. Once suspended, the holder cannot travel on that passport. In this case, although the Luthra brothers have already left India, their passports are now temporarily invalid, preventing further international travel. Sources indicate that the next step will be permanent cancellation of their passports.

Currently in Phuket, Thailand, the brothers face an expanding criminal probe, multiple look-out notices, and an Interpol Blue Corner Notice.