Goa Fire Case: Luthra Brothers To Be Taken Into Custody At Delhi Airport On Tuesday
Gaurav and Saurabh Luthra, co-owners of the Arpora-based nightclub ‘Birch by Romeo Lane’ where 25 people died in a fire on December 6, will arrive at Delhi Airport on Tuesday morning and be taken into custody by Goa Police, NDTV reports.
The brothers, detained in Phuket after an Interpol Blue Corner Notice, will be produced before a Delhi court for transit remand before being moved to Goa.
The brothers will be produced before a Delhi court tomorrow and their transit remand will be obtained.
A transit remand is applicable when someone is arrested outside the jurisdiction of the court that is handling the case, the police cannot directly take them to the original court or keep them in custody.
They must first produce the accused before the nearest local magistrate and seek a transit remand.
That will be the case for the Luthra brothers, who will then be taken to Goa for further proceedings.
The Delhi-based restaurateurs will face charges of culpable homicide not amounting to murder and negligence related to the nightclub fire. Their anticipatory bail plea has already been rejected by a Delhi court.
This follows days of diplomatic and enforcement efforts. Authorities suspended their passports and issued Interpol Blue Corner notices, identifying them as suspects for violating operational safety norms. Thai immigration officers detained the brothers in their hotel room and released photos showing them with their hands tied and holding passports.
The tragedy, which struck early Sunday during the holiday season, claimed at least 25 lives and injured six others. The fire broke out past midnight during a musical event attended by about 100 people, mostly tourists.
Electric firecrackers are believed to have triggered the blaze, while flammable décor and the absence of functional extinguishers turned the venue into a death trap, raising serious questions about safety violations by the club.