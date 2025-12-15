Goa Fire Case: Luthra Brothers To Be Taken Into Custody At Delhi Airport On Tuesday

Gaurav and Saurabh Luthra, co-owners of the Arpora-based nightclub ‘Birch by Romeo Lane’ where 25 people died in a fire on December 6, will arrive at Delhi Airport on Tuesday morning and be taken into custody by Goa Police, NDTV reports.

The brothers, detained in Phuket after an Interpol Blue Corner Notice, will be produced before a Delhi court for transit remand before being moved to Goa.

A transit remand is applicable when someone is arrested outside the jurisdiction of the court that is handling the case, the police cannot directly take them to the original court or keep them in custody.