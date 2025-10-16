Global Pension Index: India Ranks Among Worst, Check Top 10 Countries

India has been ranked among the worst-performing nations in the Mercer CFA Institute Global Pension Index 2025, with an overall score of 43.8. This is even lower than the country's 2024 score of 44, indicating one of the weakest pension systems globally, as per the report released on Oct. 15.

"The Indian index value decreased slightly from 44.0 in 2024 to 43.8 in 2025, primarily due to the new question in the Sustainability sub-index,” the Mercer CFA Institute Global Pension Index 2025 report said.

The index highlighted global disparities in pension systems, with scores ranging from India's 'D' grade to the Netherlands' 'A' grade and an overall score of 85.4.

India secured a 'Grade D' with an overall value of 43.8, placing it among the bottom five globally along with countries like Turkiye, the Philippines, Thailand and Argentina. As per the report, this grade indicates "a system that has some desirable features but also has major weaknesses that need to be addressed; without these improvements, its efficacy and sustainability are in doubt".

Countries like the Netherlands, Singapore, Israel, Iceland and Denmark emerged as top-ranking countries in the global pension index with an ‘A’ grade. The report described their pension systems as "a robust retirement income system that delivers good benefits, is sustainable and has a high level of integrity".

However, countries like Canada, Germany and the United States missed out on the top 10 positions in the Mercer CFA Institute Global Pension Index 2025.

The index evaluated three key areas: adequacy, sustainability and integrity. India's neighbouring countries, such as Pakistan, Sri Lanka and Nepal, were not included in the index.