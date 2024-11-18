Global Maritime Forum 'Sagarmanthan' Begins In India To Stir Dialogue On 'Blue Economy'

'Sagarmanthan - the Great Oceans Dialogue', described as South Asia’s largest maritime thought leadership summit, kicked off in New Delhi on Monday. The two-day event is aimed at stirring global dialogue on "blue economy", said Sarbananda Sonowal, the Union minister for ports, shipping, and waterways.

Among those attending the summit are the ministers and high-ranking officials from 61 countries, including Greece, Maldives, and Argentina. The summit is hosted by the Government of India, in collaboration with think-tank Observer Research Foundation.

The initiative brings together global policymakers, maritime experts, industry leaders, and scholars to deliberate on advancing sustainable and innovative maritime practices, a release said.

Speaking at the inaugural session, Sonowal said India's aim is to revolutionise its maritime sector "with an investment of Rs 80 lakh crore to enhance port capacity, shipping, ship building inland waterways".

"By 2047, India targets a port handling capacity of 10,000 million metric tons per annum, leveraging strategic trade routes through initiatives like the India-Middle East-Europe Economic Corridor and the International North-South Transport Corridor," Sonowal added.