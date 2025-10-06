Global Fintech Fest 2025: Mumbai Police Issues Traffic Advisory For BKC From Oct 7–9

The Global Fintech Fest 2025 is touted as the "world's largest fintech festival" and will be held in the Jio World Centre in BKC, Mumbai. The most notable attendees will be Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the United Kingdom PM Keir Starmer.

Modi and Starmer will attend the sixth edition of the fest in Mumbai and deliver keynote addresses. The leaders will also engage with industry experts, policymakers and innovators.

Starmer is set to visit India on Oct. 8-9, 2025. During the visit, on Oct. 9, in Mumbai, both Modi and Starmer will assess the progress in diverse aspects of the India-UK Comprehensive Strategic Partnership in line with ‘Vision 2035’, a focused and time bound 10-year roadmap of programmes and initiatives in key pillars of trade and investment, technology and innovation, defence and security, climate and energy, health, education and people to people relations.

Mumbai's Bandra Kurla complex is a major financial hub and is often ranked as one of the most expensive office markets in the world, according to CBRE Research’s Global Prime Office Occupancy Costs survey.

It is home to financial institutions such as the Securities and Exchange Board of India, National Stock Exchange and major banks such as ICICI Bank, Punjab National Bank and more.