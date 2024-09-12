Global Bio-India 2024 Summit: India Set To Lead In Biotechnology

India is rapidly becoming a global research powerhouse and is poised to become a global leader in biotechnology, Ajay Sood, Principal Scientific Advisor to the Government of India, said on Thursday, citing the nation's rapid advancements in research and innovation.

Speaking at the Global Bio-India 2024 Summit, Sood emphasised India's rise as a pivotal hub for technological excellence, particularly in biological manufacturing and biofuels.

"India is rapidly becoming a global research powerhouse," Sood said, referencing a recent report by the Australian Strategic Policy Institute (ASPI) that ranked India among the top five countries in 45 out of 64 technologies, a significant increase from 37 technologies last year.

Sood said India is poised to become a global leader in biotechnology and noted this progress is especially visible in biological manufacturing, where India now holds the second position globally.

"This is really encouraging and a very pleasing aspect," he added, attributing the shift to an evolving scientific ecosystem supported by strategic policies and calculated risks.

Sood highlighted the importance of India's new biotechnology policy, Bio-E3, as a critical step towards economic growth, environmental sustainability and job creation.