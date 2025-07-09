NationGujarat's Gambhira Bridge Collapse: Six Injures, 9 Feared Dead; Rescue Operation Underway
Gujarat's Gambhira Bridge Collapse: Six Injures, 9 Feared Dead; Rescue Operation Underway

The Gambhira bridge located on the Mahisagar river along a state highway collapsed at around 7.30 am, the official said.

09 Jul 2025, 12:08 PM IST i
NDTV Profit
Six persons were rescued so far and nine are feared to be dead as the rescue operation is underway.(Image: Mohammed Zubair/X)
Six persons were rescued so far and nine are feared to be dead as the rescue operation is underway.(Image: Mohammed Zubair/X)

At least four vehicles fell into a river after a portion of a bridge collapsed in Gujarat's Vadodara district on Wednesday morning, police said.

Six persons were rescued so far and nine are feared to be dead as the rescue operation is underway.

"Around four vehicles fell into the river after a portion of the bridge on the Mahisagar river collapsed around 7.30 am. The vehicles, including two trucks and two vans, fell into the river. We have rescued four persons so far," he said.

