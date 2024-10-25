German Chancellor Scholz, PM Modi To Discuss Ties, Defence, Trade On Agenda

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz and Prime Minister Narendra Modi will on Friday hold wide-ranging discussions with a focus on bolstering bilateral strategic ties in several key areas. Scholz arrived in Delhi late on Thursday as part of his three-day official visit to India. He was received by Union Minister of State for Home Affairs Nityanand Rai.

Shortly after his arrival, the Ministry of External Affairs greeted Scholz in German and shared pictures on X.

"Herzlich willkommen in Neu Delhi! @Bundeskanzler Olaf Scholz of Germany lands in New Delhi for the 7th Intergovernmental Consultations and the 18th Asia Pacific Conference of German Business (APK 2024). Warmly received with a ceremonial welcome by MoS for Home affairs @nityanandraibjp," it said.