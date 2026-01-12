German Chancellor Merz To Meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi — What's On Agenda? Here's All You Need To Know
German Chancellor Friedrich Merz is looking forward to strengthening bilateral ties in trade, investment, critical technologies and defence during his maiden visit to India.
German Chancellor Friedrich Merz on Monday, Jan. 12, arrived in India for a two-day official visit. This marks his maiden official visit to the country and comes at the invitation of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
Taking place amid a fractious geopolitical environment, the two world leaders are scheduled to hold wide-ranging talks in Ahmedabad to further strengthen bilateral ties in trade, defence, investment and critical technologies.
In a post on X, the Ministry of External Affairs informed that Chancellor Merz was received by Gujarat Governor Acharya Devvrat at the airport upon his arrival in the state.
"India and Germany are celebrating 75 years of India-Germany diplomatic ties and 25 years of the India-Germany Strategic Partnership. Chancellor Merz’s visit and his meeting with PM Narendra Modi, later in the day, will further strengthen India-Germany partnership," it added.
Federal Chancellor Friedrich Merz has arrived in Ahmedabad on an official visit. Warmly received by Honourable Governor of Gujarat, Shri Acharya Devvrat at the airport.
German Chancellor Friedrich Merz's India Visit: What's On Agenda
Chancellor Merz is in India from Jan. 12-13 and is scheduled to visit Bengaluru after Ahmedabad. He was welcomed by Prime Minister Modi at the Sabarmati Ashram as they paid tribute to Mahatma Gandhi.
PM Narendra Modi welcomes German Chancellor Friedrich Merz to Sabarmati Ashram as they pay tributes to Mahatma Gandhi.
Post that, PM Modi and Merz reached the Sabarmati riverfront to take part in the International Kite Festival 2026.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi and German Chancellor Friedrich Merz arrive at Sabarmati riverfront to participate in the International Kite Festival 2026.
They will be taking stock of the progress made across diverse aspects of the India-Germany Strategic Partnership that marked 25 years last year. The wide-ranging talks between the two leaders will further aim to intensify cooperation in technology, education, skilling, mobility, trade and investment.
PM Modi and the German Chancellor will further look forward to advance collaboration in important domains of defence and security, science, innovation and research, green and sustainable development as well as people-to-people relations, the Ministry of External Affairs said.
During his India visit, Chancellor Merz will accompany PM Modi to engage with several business and industry leaders and exchange views on several issues of regional and global importance.
His official visit builds on the momentum generated through regular interactions at the highest political level.
"It will provide a valuable opportunity to reaffirm the shared vision of India and Germany to build a forward-looking partnership for the benefit of the people of both countries and the wider global community," MEA added.