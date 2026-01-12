German Chancellor Merz To Meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi — What's On Agenda? Here's All You Need To Know

German Chancellor Friedrich Merz on Monday, Jan. 12, arrived in India for a two-day official visit. This marks his maiden official visit to the country and comes at the invitation of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Taking place amid a fractious geopolitical environment, the two world leaders are scheduled to hold wide-ranging talks in Ahmedabad to further strengthen bilateral ties in trade, defence, investment and critical technologies.

In a post on X, the Ministry of External Affairs informed that Chancellor Merz was received by Gujarat Governor Acharya Devvrat at the airport upon his arrival in the state.

"India and Germany are celebrating 75 years of India-Germany diplomatic ties and 25 years of the India-Germany Strategic Partnership. Chancellor Merz’s visit and his meeting with PM Narendra Modi, later in the day, will further strengthen India-Germany partnership," it added.