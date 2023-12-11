Gautam Adani Says Group Committed To Doing Its Part In India's Sustainability Journey
Billionaire Gautam Adani has said that the Adani Group remains committed to doing its part in the nation's journey towards sustainability while commenting on India's achievement of its commitments made at the COP 21 Paris Summit.
"While recognising that income, health, water, infrastructure, education and life expectancy are all strongly and significantly related to the consumption of energy per capita, India continues to overachieve its commitment made at the COP 21 Paris Summit by already meeting 40% of its power capacity from non-fossil fuels—almost nine years ahead of its commitment," Adani posted on social media platform X, formerly Twitter.
The chairman of the apples-to-airports conglomerate marked his commitment while commenting on a graphic that highlighted global CO2 emissions on a per capita national basis.
In 2021, the top oil-exporting countries were emitting huge quantities of CO2, as the data by Visual Capitalist showed. Qatar ranked first, producing nearly 36 tonnes of CO2 per resident in the country. It was followed by Bahrain and Kuwait with 26.7 and 25 tonnes of CO2, respectively.
In the same list, India ranked 138th with about 1.9 tonnes of CO2 emissions in 2021.
The report also highlighted that Mongolia’s annual CO2 emissions have grown nearly 600% since 2000, largely driven by its agriculture sector.
