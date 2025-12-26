Gautam Adani Praises Workers' Efforts As Navi Mumbai Airport Becomes Operational

Nearly three decades after the ambitious project was first conceived to decongest the existing airport in the financial capital, the greenfield Navi Mumbai International Airport became a reality on Thursday as an IndiGo Airbus A320 from Bengaluru landed on the tarmac at 8 am amid a traditional water cannon salute.

With the facility now operational, Mumbai joins the ranks of global aviation hubs like London, New York, Moscow, Tokyo, and Shanghai, each supported by multiple airports to meet rising demand, Navi Mumbai International Airport Ltd (NMIA) said in a press release.

The inaugural arrival flight 6E 460 was followed by the airport's first departure, IndiGo flight 6E 882 to Hyderabad at 840 am, completing the airport's inaugural arrival and departure cycle.

Gautam Adani personally welcomed passengers from the inaugural flight and interacted with airport staff, frontline workers and first-time flyers.

Adani said welcoming NMIA's first passengers alongside the Param Vir Chakra awardees offered a glimpse of India now taking shape.

Standing with workers, farmers, social workers and colleagues, he said it captures "the spirit of a nation moving forward with confidence and compassion".

Calling it "a proud day for Mumbai and for India", he said, "NMIA stands as a promise of what the country can achieve when ambition is guided by purpose and delivered with speed and execution".

Adani later joined a ceremonial walk through the departure terminal with airport employees, community representatives and Adani Foundation beneficiaries.

The launch concluded with a flag-hoisting ceremony led by Param Vir Chakra awardees Captain Bana Singh and Subedar Major Sanjay Kumar, followed by the national anthem.

