Gautam Adani Meets Differently-Abled Children In Dhanbad School, Pledges Support
Adani also pledged to support the expansion of facilities available to the differently-abled. He reiterated his commitment to continue supporting the organisation for the next three years.
'Pehla Kadam School' and 'Narayani Charitable Trust' in Dhanbad, Jharkhand, have emerged as a ray of hope for differently-abled children. These institutions have now received Gautam Adani's support to improve the lives of children with disabilities.
The Adani Group Chairman and renowned industrialist visited the Narayani Charitable Trust and 'Pehla Kadam School' in Dhanbad on Tuesday, commending the work being done for children with disabilities and pledging his support.
On this occasion, he inaugurated the 'Nai Udaan Cafe,' a facility specially developed for children with disabilities. The café's objective is to provide vocational training to children with disabilities in food preparation, enabling them to become self-reliant and play a vital role in society.
Adani also pledged to support the expansion of facilities available to the differently-abled. He reiterated his commitment to continue supporting the organisation for the next three years.
Adani also pledged to support the expansion of facilities available to the differently-abled. (Photo: Adani Group)
Dreams Will Take Flight
'Nayi Udaan Café' will train children with disabilities to learn café management, cooking, serving, and other related skills.
This program will provide employment opportunities and boost their self-confidence. Most of the children attending Pehla Kadam School come from extremely poor families.
The school provides free special education, physiotherapy, speech therapy, vocational training, life skills, and health services. Children here have represented Jharkhand in national-level para-sports competitions. The school's goal is to enable every child with a disability to become self-reliant and live with dignity in society.
Gautam Adani's Inspiring Support
Adani interacted with children with disabilities and listened to their feelings. (Photo: Adani Group)
Adani interacted with children with disabilities and listened to their feelings. The children shared their experiences and hopes with him with zest.
During the interaction, Adani said, "Every member of our society deserves equal opportunities, and we must make every effort to provide children with disabilities with opportunities commensurate with their potential. 'Nayi Udaan Café' is a step that will not only teach them vocational skills but also help them achieve equal status in society."
Towards Respect And Recognition
The achievements of Pehla Kadam School and Narayani Trust have been recognised at the state and national level. These institutions have been honoured by the Governor of Jharkhand and the President of India.
When industrialists like Adani stand with these children, it sends a message to society that people with disabilities also have the right to equal opportunities, respect, and self-reliance.
A New Dawn of Hope
Adani's initiative and support have not only brightened the lives of these children but have also set a new example of inclusiveness and sensitivity in society.
This support is not just financial, but inspirational — for every person with a disability, for every family, and for all of India. Adani's contribution demonstrates that when industry and society come together, the path to self-reliance and respect opens up for those with disabilities. This is not just a collaboration, but a movement — the first step towards an inclusive and sensitive India.
In addition to the school's teachers, children, and their parents, Adani Group officials and social workers were also present at this special event at Pehla Kadam School.
Disclaimer: NDTV is a subsidiary of AMG Media Networks Limited, an Adani Group Company.