Gautam Adani Meets Differently-Abled Children In Dhanbad School, Pledges Support

'Pehla Kadam School' and 'Narayani Charitable Trust' in Dhanbad, Jharkhand, have emerged as a ray of hope for differently-abled children. These institutions have now received Gautam Adani's support to improve the lives of children with disabilities.

The Adani Group Chairman and renowned industrialist visited the Narayani Charitable Trust and 'Pehla Kadam School' in Dhanbad on Tuesday, commending the work being done for children with disabilities and pledging his support.

On this occasion, he inaugurated the 'Nai Udaan Cafe,' a facility specially developed for children with disabilities. The café's objective is to provide vocational training to children with disabilities in food preparation, enabling them to become self-reliant and play a vital role in society.

Adani also pledged to support the expansion of facilities available to the differently-abled. He reiterated his commitment to continue supporting the organisation for the next three years.