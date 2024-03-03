Gautam Adani Attends Anant Ambani, Radhika Merchant's Pre-Wedding Event

Billionaire Gautam Adani attended the pre-wedding event of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant on Saturday.

The chairman of the apples-to-airports Adani Group attended the celebrations being held at a residential township situated close to RIL's petroleum refinery near Jamnagar, Gujarat. He was accompanied by wife Priti Adani, who is the chairperson of the Adani Foundation.

Anant, the younger son of Reliance Industries Ltd. Chairman Mukesh Ambani, is marrying Radhika Merchant, the younger daughter of Viren Merchant, chief executive of Encore Healthcare, and entrepreneur Shaila Merchant.

Anant serves as a director on the boards of RIL and Jio Platforms Ltd. among some other group firms.