Garbage Bag With Girlfriend's Parcel Leads To 'Wake-up Call' For Bengaluru Man

A Rs 1,000 fine was slapped on a Bengaluru resident after he kept dry waste outside his house before leaving for a trip. What is intriguing is how the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike marshals tracked him down.

According to the man's retelling of the incident in a post on Reddit, BBMP marshals traced the man's location via an old parcel cover that had its girlfriend's name and his address. They knocked at the man's door on Thursday morning and served a fine of Rs 1,000 for violating hygiene and cleanliness norms.

"In my area, BBMP picks dry waste on Wednesdays and Saturdays. I had already missed Wednesday’s collection… so I packed everything into a black bag and left it just outside my house before leaving," he stated in the post. The marshals were greeted by the man's half-asleep roommate, who paid the fine on spot.

"Cut to today morning — cops (most probably BBMP marshals) show up at my place while I’m still sleeping. They told my roommate that we had dumped waste on the road and we have to pay a Rs 1,000 fine", he said further in his post. Funnily enough, they even said that his girlfriend should pay. "The funniest part — they even mentioned my girlfriend’s name and said she should pay," the post stated.

The man lightly termed the knock at his door a "wake-up call" and said that he will be more responsible from now on. "What a crazy way to start the day. Also will try to be more responsible from now on," he said.

The incident has made rounds on social media, for not just how amusing it is but also because of its commentary on waste management and efficiency of the civic body.