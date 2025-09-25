Garba In Mumbai: Expensive, Crowded And Dangerous? — Netizens Lament On Social Media
Due to rains spoiling the Navratri fervor elsewhere, NESCO being a covered venue, has seen unprecedented crowd.
Dandiya or garba nights, once known for their festive spirit and cultural vibrance, are increasingly becoming chaotic affairs marked by overcrowding, steep ticket prices, and safety concerns. This Navratri, with rains dampening outdoor celebrations, indoor venues—especially NESCO in Goregaon, Mumbai—have drawn unprecedented crowds.
NESCO is among the various venues in Mumbai, that hosts dandiya and garba nights in Mumbai. According to District, tickets at a NESCO Dandiya night starts from Rs 999.
But alongside the music and dance, complaints of mismanagement, violence, and viral social media accounts have dominated the headlines so far.
According to a video shared by Mumbai News on X, a 19-year-old Jenil Barbaya was brutally thrashed by gang of revelers at Navratri Dandia at NESCO in Goregaon.
â¢ 19 year old Jenil Barbaya has been admitted to ICU into Tunga Hospital in Goraswadi, Malad West forâ¦ pic.twitter.com/vpupEnO2vv
He was admitted to ICU into Tunga Hospital in Goraswadi, Malad West for head injuries. He is conscious & out of danger, Mumbai News added.
Jenil’s father, Rupesh Barbaya, alleged that the dispute began when one of the miscreants hit Jenil while playing dandiya. "When he questioned them, they started beating him," he said.
Police reportedly detained three youths in connection with the incident, but according to available information, the culprits later escaped from a police van.
In another viral video, influencer, Simran Malhotra, shared her garba experience at NESCO as well.
"We reached NESCO and saw everyone dancing in their own circle. People were fighting, saying 'don’t enter my circle.' We almost had a fight with an uncle and aunty today," she shared in her Instagram reel.
She also pointed out that some attendees were using dupattas as makeshift fences to mark their dance circles. "What kind of Gujarati garba is this?" she asked.
Her reel sparked wide discussions online, with popular RJ Malishka commenting, "Bro!! The other thing is real!!."
Another user added, "I am so happy people are coming out and demanding concentric circles. Completely agree."
In another viral clip captioned 'Virar Fast Train', a packed crowd was seen dancing shoulder-to-shoulder.
One user complained, "Worst place to go… breaks are longer than the time they play music."
What was meant to be a celebration of culture and festivity has instead raised serious questions over safety, overcrowding, and mismanagement at Mumbai's popular indoor dandiya venue this season.