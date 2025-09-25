Garba In Mumbai: Expensive, Crowded And Dangerous? — Netizens Lament On Social Media

Dandiya or garba nights, once known for their festive spirit and cultural vibrance, are increasingly becoming chaotic affairs marked by overcrowding, steep ticket prices, and safety concerns. This Navratri, with rains dampening outdoor celebrations, indoor venues—especially NESCO in Goregaon, Mumbai—have drawn unprecedented crowds.

NESCO is among the various venues in Mumbai, that hosts dandiya and garba nights in Mumbai. According to District, tickets at a NESCO Dandiya night starts from Rs 999.

But alongside the music and dance, complaints of mismanagement, violence, and viral social media accounts have dominated the headlines so far.

According to a video shared by Mumbai News on X, a 19-year-old Jenil Barbaya was brutally thrashed by gang of revelers at Navratri Dandia at NESCO in Goregaon.