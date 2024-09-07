Ganesh Festival Begins In Maharashtra Amid Fanfare As Political Leaders Welcome 10-Day Gala

The 10-day Ganesh festival began in Maharashtra on Saturday, with idols of the deity being installed in homes and at public pandals across the state amid fanfare and gaiety.

Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on Saturday welcomed Lord Ganesh at his official residence in south Mumbai as the 10-day festival dedicated to the elephant-headed god began with pomp.

Shinde along with his wife and MP son Shrikant Shinde conducted a 'puja' at Varsha, the CM's official residence.

State Governor C P Radhakrishnan performed 'aarti' of Lord Ganesh at his official residence 'Jal Bhushan' in Raj Bhavan.