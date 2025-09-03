Ganesh Chaturthi Pandals: Capturing Mumbai's Divine Soul In Pictures
Ganesh Chaturthi in Mumbai, through photographs.
Bappa's face radiating calm, as if he is telling us to be patient; good fortune is on its way to us. (Photo by: Divya Prata/ NDTV Profit)
Ganesh Chaturthi in Mumbai is beyond religion, it is an emotion. An emotion that houses all sorts of divinity and spirituality. (Photo by: Khushi Maheshwari/ NDTV Profit)
Lord Shiva watches over young Gannu.
(Photo by: Divya Prata/ NDTV Profit)
It is indeed in the eyes Chico. The art of making Ganesh idols requires dedication, attention to details, and patience. Each of these feelings are imbibed in the intricacies of the idols. (Photo by: Khushi Maheshwari/ NDTV Profit)
Lord Ganesha gleams in this dark themed exhibit as if he is the moonlight incarnate. Again radiating peace and a feeling of shelter for those who are lost. (Photo by: Divya Prata/NDTV Profit)
Devotees come from across the country to surrender their love and pay respect at the feet of Lord Ganesha. (Photo By: Divya Prata)
A God of many feats, here is little Gannu adorning Krishna's flute. (Photo by Khushi Maheshwari/NDTV Profit)
Ganesha Glimpses at his disciples through his father's cardinal weapon, the Trishool or trident. (Photo by Divya Prata/ NDTV Profit)
As the 10-day festival approaches its ends, hearts of devotees are filled with a bittersweet feeling. Even then, look forward to welcoming Gannu in their homes next year once again. (Photo by: Khushi Maheshwari/ NDTV Profit)