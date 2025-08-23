Lalbaugcha Raja Issues Alert — 'Mandal Doesn't Charge Money For Darshan'

The Lalbaugcha Raja Sarvajanik Ganeshotsav Mandal has issued a public advisory urging devotees to beware of fake news regarding VIP passes for the upcoming Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations.

In an Instagram post, the mandal clarified that it does not issue any VIP darshan passes or charge money for darshan. The warning comes after several websites and social media posts were found circulating false claims about paid or priority access to the iconic pandal.

"All darshan is free for devotees. We urge everyone to stay away from rumours and not fall prey to fraud. Always trust only our official communication platforms," the association said.