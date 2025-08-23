Lalbaugcha Raja Issues Alert — 'Mandal Doesn't Charge Money For Darshan'
Ganesh Chaturthi: The organisers also appealed to the public not to share or forward unverified information & to rely solely on official announcements for updates on darshan timings and arrangements.
The Lalbaugcha Raja Sarvajanik Ganeshotsav Mandal has issued a public advisory urging devotees to beware of fake news regarding VIP passes for the upcoming Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations.
In an Instagram post, the mandal clarified that it does not issue any VIP darshan passes or charge money for darshan. The warning comes after several websites and social media posts were found circulating false claims about paid or priority access to the iconic pandal.
"All darshan is free for devotees. We urge everyone to stay away from rumours and not fall prey to fraud. Always trust only our official communication platforms," the association said.
The Lalbaugcha Raja mandal, which draws lakhs of devotees every year, is one of Mumbai's most visited Ganesh pandals. With preparations for Ganesh Chaturthi in full swing, the organisers said their priority is to ensure a smooth and safe darshan experience for all.