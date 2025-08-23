Ganesh Chaturthi: Goa Govt's Push For Clay Idols Gives Traditional Artisans Fresh Lifeline

With the Ganesh festival just around the corner and the ban on Plaster of Paris idols, the government's subsidy scheme for clay idol makers has given a new lease of life to Goa's artisans.

The government introduced a subsidy scheme providing Rs 200 per clay idol for up to 250 idols to support traditional artisans and preserve their craft, said Damodar Morajkar, managing director of the Goa Handicrafts, Rural and Small Scale Industries Development Corporation Ltd.

Talking to PTI Videos, he explained that the scheme was born out of both cultural and environmental concerns.

"PoP idols don't dissolve during immersions and end up polluting water bodies. Clay idols, on the other hand, dissolve easily without harming the environment," Morajkar said.

The Pramod Sawant-led government has been promoting this scheme extensively.

Morajkar said that as many as 450 artisans from Goa are registered with the corporation under this scheme.

He said the financial assistance was increased from Rs 100 to Rs 200 in the last two years, considering the inflation.