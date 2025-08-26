Ganesh Chaturthi 2025 Dry Days: Liquor Shops To Remain Closed In Mumbai, Pune On These Days
Liquor shops will remain closed in Mumbai and Pune on Aug. 27 on account of the Ganesh Chaturthi festival.
Ahead of the Ganpati festival, authorities have declared dry days on select dates in Mumbai and Pune. This means liquor shops will remain closed on certain days during the 10-day Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations, from Aug. 27 to Sept. 6.
Authorities have ordered closure of liquor shops to ensure law and order during the festival’s large processions.
In Mumbai, all liquor outlets will remain closed on Aug. 27 (the first day of Ganeshotsav) and Sept. 6 (Anant Chaturdashi, 'visarjan' day).
Similarly, in Pune, the district collector has issued orders for closure of liquor shops within the Khadak, Vishrambaug, and Faraskhana police station limits from Aug. 27 to Sept. 6. The ban applies especially on the days when idols arrive and during immersion processions.
On the fifth and seventh days of the festival, liquor shops along Ganpati procession routes will also remain shut. Vendors have been warned of strict action in case of any violation, Pune Mirror reported.
According to the district administration, these measures are being taken to ensure the smooth conduct of the festival and the prevention of any untoward incidents.
During Ganesh Chaturthi, Mumbai and nearby districts are expected to witness tight security. Liquor shops will also remain closed in other cities across Maharashtra during the festive period.
Ganesh Chaturthi is one of the most widely celebrated festivals in Maharashtra. The 10-day celebration marks the birth of Lord Ganesha, who is considered the remover of obstacles. It concludes with grand 'visarjan' processions on Anant Chaturdashi.
Lakhs of devotees take part in the festivities and visit prominent 'puja' pandals, including the famous Lalbaugcha Raja in south Mumbai. People also bring idols of Ganpati to their homes and offer him prayers, 'aartis' and sweets.
Many Bollywood celebrities also participate in this festival by bringing idols of Lord Ganesha home.