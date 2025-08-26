Ganesh Chaturthi 2025 Dry Days: Liquor Shops To Remain Closed In Mumbai, Pune On These Days

Ahead of the Ganpati festival, authorities have declared dry days on select dates in Mumbai and Pune. This means liquor shops will remain closed on certain days during the 10-day Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations, from Aug. 27 to Sept. 6.

Authorities have ordered closure of liquor shops to ensure law and order during the festival’s large processions.

In Mumbai, all liquor outlets will remain closed on Aug. 27 (the first day of Ganeshotsav) and Sept. 6 (Anant Chaturdashi, 'visarjan' day).

Similarly, in Pune, the district collector has issued orders for closure of liquor shops within the Khadak, Vishrambaug, and Faraskhana police station limits from Aug. 27 to Sept. 6. The ban applies especially on the days when idols arrive and during immersion processions.

On the fifth and seventh days of the festival, liquor shops along Ganpati procession routes will also remain shut. Vendors have been warned of strict action in case of any violation, Pune Mirror reported.