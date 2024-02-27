Gaganyaan: PM Modi Announces Names Of Astronauts For India's First Human Space Flight Mission

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday announced the names of the four astronauts for India's first manned space mission 'Gaganyaan'.

The four astronauts are Group Captain Prasant Balakrishnan Nair, Group Captain Ajit Krishnan, Group Captain Angad Pratap and Wing Commander Shubhanshu Shukla, PM Modi said at the Vikram Sarabhai Space Centre (VSSC) at Thumba near the Kerala state capital.

"These are not just four names, but forces that will take the aspirations of 140 crore Indians to space," PM Modi said.

He bestowed 'astronaut wings' to the four.

The PM further said he was proud and happy that most components used in the Gaganyaan human flight mission are made in India.

The four astronauts were trained at Yuri Gagarin Cosmonaut Training Center in Russia.

PM Modi was at the VSSC to inaugurate three major technical facilities of the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO).