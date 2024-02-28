Gaganyaan Mission: Who Are The Four Astronauts Selected For India's Space Mission?

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday announced the names of the four astronauts for India’s ambitious maiden human spaceflight mission Gaganyaan scheduled for next year.

The four astronaut-designates -- Group Captain Prasanth Balakrishnan Nair, Group Captain Ajit Krishnan, Group Captain Angad Pratap and Wing Commander Shubhanshu Shukla are fighter pilots in the Indian Air Force.

According to the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO), the Gaganyaan project envisages a demonstration of human spaceflight capability by launching a crew of 3 members to an orbit of 400 km for a 3 days mission and bringing them back safely to earth, by landing in Indian sea waters.

PM Modi also handed the 'astronaut wings' to the astronaut-designates during his visit to the Vikram Sarabhai Space Centre(VSSC) at Thumba, near Thiruvananthapuram. They are currently undergoing rigorous training at various facilities in the country. They also underwent training for 13 months in Russia.

The IAF pilots aged between 39-48 years have a flying experience in the range of nearly 2,000-3,000 hours, according to IAF officials. Two of them are recipients of the prestigious 'Sword of Honour'.