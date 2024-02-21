Gaganyaan Mission: ISRO's CE20 Cryogenic Engine Now Human-Rated; Read Full Statement

The Indian Space Research Organisation has accomplished a major milestone in the human rating of its CE20 cryogenic engine that powers the cryogenic stage of the human-rated LVM3 launch vehicle for Gaganyaan human spaceflight missions, with the completion of the final round of ground qualification tests.

"ISRO's CE20 cryogenic engine is now human-rated for Gaganyaan missions," ISRO said in a post on 'X' on Wednesday.

"Rigorous testing demonstrates the engine’s mettle. The CE20 engine identified for the first uncrewed flight LVM3 G1 also went through acceptance tests," the space agency added.

The February 13 final test was the seventh of a series of vacuum ignition tests carried out at the High Altitude Test Facility at ISRO Propulsion Complex, Mahendragiri, to simulate flight conditions, ISRO said in a statement.