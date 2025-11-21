G20 Summit: Trump Skips, Modi Heads For Talks — What It Means For India's Agenda?

The upcoming G20 Summit, scheduled to be held in Johannesburg, South Africa, this weekend, has been mired in controversy over United States President Donald Trump’s refusal to attend it. Even as the US President has announced to skip the annual event, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and other world leaders from the 20 biggest economies will gather in the African nation to discuss key global issues.

On Nov. 7, Trump announced that no US officials would attend this year’s Group of 20 summit in South Africa. He cited concerns over the country’s treatment of white farmers under President Cyril Ramaphosa. Vice President JD Vance, earlier scheduled to represent the US, will also not be participating in the event. South Africa has denied the "surprising" allegations.

Meanwhile, PM Modi on Friday departed to participate in the 20th G20 Leaders' Summit. This is the first time that a G20 summit is being hosted by an African nation.

“Will be attending the G20 Summit in Johannesburg, South Africa. This is a particularly special Summit as it is being held in Africa. Various global issues will be discussed there. Will be meeting various world leaders during the Summit,” PM Modi said in a statement on X.