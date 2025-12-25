Full Meal For Rs 5? Delhi Government Inaugurates 45 New Atal Canteens — Check Details

In a bid to provide subsidised meals in Delhi, the BJP government has inaugurated 45 new 'Atal Canteens' on the 101st birth anniversary of former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee on Thursday.

The canteens offer a full meal or thali for just Rs 5 and have the capacity to accommodate up to 500 people.

They are located across the national capital. Prime areas such as Rajouri Garden, Chhatarpur, Malviya Nagar, Greater Kailash, Shalimar Bagh, and others have two canteens each. While others like Mehrauli, Moti Nagar, Vikaspuri, Badli and more have one canteen each.

These subsidised meal centres will be operational from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. during the day, and will open again from 6:30 p.m. till 9:30 p.m. in the night.

The Rekha Gupta led government has a total of 100 canteens in the pipeline, the rest of which will be inaugurated in the coming days.

The subsidy meal canteens were promised by the BJP in its Delhi election manifesto and a sum of Rs 100 crore was allocated in the Delhi Budget 2025-26 for these canteens.

Earlier, the government had formed an inter-departmental committee to approve sites, menu, distribution system, and management of these canteens.

The menus at these canteens will include staples such as dal-chawal (lentils and rice), vegetables, and roti (bread). At each centre, 500 meals will be served in the morning and 500 in the evening.

CCTV cameras will also be installed at these centres for real-time surveillance through the Delhi Urban Shelter Improvement Board's digital platform.

Further, besides being subsidised by the Delhi government, the canteens will have kitchens that are equipped with modern appliances, LPG-based cooking systems, industrial RO water facilities, and cold storage, officials said.