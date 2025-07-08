FSSAI Warns E-Commerce Platforms Of Serious Penalty On Failure To Comply With Food Safety Rules
FSSAI's CEO underscored the importance of food safety in the rapidly expanding e-commerce marketplace.
Food regulator Food Safety and Standards Authority of India on Tuesday warned e-commerce platforms of severe action if they fail to comply with food safety protocols.
The warning was given at a meeting chaired by the FSSAI chief executive officer with more than 70 representatives of leading e-commerce platforms. The focus of the meeting was to strengthen food safety and hygiene practices throughout the e-commerce food supply chain.
According to a statement, FSSAI's CEO G Kamala Vardhana Rao told representatives of leading e-commerce platforms that "any non-compliance with food safety protocols will be viewed with utmost seriousness, potentially leading to severe action."
He underscored the importance of food safety in the rapidly expanding e-commerce marketplace.
Rao directed "all e-commerce entities to prominently display their FSSAI License/Registration numbers on every receipt, invoice, and cash memo provided to consumers".
The regulator asked to display information regarding the Food Safety Connect App on all consumer-facing documents.
E-commerce entities were told to disclose details of all warehouses and storage facilities linked to their operations on the FoSCoS portal.
The possibility of displaying the 'Date of Expiry/Use By' for food products at the consumer interface was also discussed.
Rao instructed all e-commerce platforms to maintain strict adherence to hygiene and food safety protocols across all their warehouses and storage facilities.
All food handlers involved in the process, including e-commerce personnel, must undergo compulsory FSSAI Food Safety Training & Certification training in hygiene protocols. Platforms are required to share their training plans and timelines with FSSAI.
The regulator asked platforms to follow all Standard Operating Procedures and rules stipulated under the FSS Act. All warehouses associated with e-commerce operations should be registered or licensed by the FSSAI.
E-commerce platforms were directed to share data pertaining to their warehouses, food handlers, and other relevant information with the FSSAI.