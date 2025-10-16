FSSAI Prohibits 'ORS' Usage On Non-WHO Approved Formula Food Products

Food Safety and Standard Authority of India prohibited the usage of 'ORS' label on food products that does not use World Health Organisation-approved formula. From here one, such usage will be regarded as a violation of the FSSAI act 2006.

The authority approved the directive on Tuesday and prohibited businesses from selling beverages and food products with non-WHO formula ORS with immediate effect.

FSSAI clarified even use of ORS accompanied by a suffix, prefix are not allowed.

FSSAI's strict warning came amid a surge in sales of electrolyte beverages and energy drinks claiming to do the exact work ORS does. Hence, the objective of such move is to make sure no misleading products are being sold in the market.

In an earlier order, FSSAI allowed businesses to use the ORS term for their products with a declaration and warning saying that it does not use the WHO-approved formula.

FSSAI issued the first directive in April 2022 to curb misleading advertisements and marketing of ORS substitutes.

ORS or oral rehydration salts is a widely used life-saving mixture made of sugar, salt, and clean water. It treats dehydration caused by diarrhoea, excessive heat, and vomiting.

WHO approved the formula of adding six teaspoons of sugar, half a teaspoons of salt, and one litre water to ORS. The mixture works with the help of glucose and works quickly to voids of fluids and minerals.

However, many businesses may replace some of the natural ingredients or add extra sugars, which may cause harm or will not serve the real purpose. Moreover, using substitute ingredients like spirulina or sweetener like fruit powder makes the drink ineffective in treating dehydration.