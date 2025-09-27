From Real-Life Phunsuk Wangdu To Activist Under Scrutiny — All You Need To Know About Sonam Wangchuk

The 59-year-old activist was born in a village near Leh, called Uleytokpo, where he was reportedly home-schooled till the age of nine due to the absence of schools in the village.

In 1975, he moved to Srinagar along with his family, after his father Sonam Wangyal became a minister in the Jammu and Kashmir government, and there he studied in a Srinagar-based school. However, he could not comprehend any of the three languages — Hindi, Urdu or English — that the school used as mediums to teach.

Wangchuk has, in later interviews, admitted to having suicidal thoughts because of receiving differential treatment from teachers who humiliated him for not knowing Hindi or English.

After three difficult years, Wangchuk took a train to Delhi by himself and got himself enrolled in Vishesh Kendriya Vidyalaya in Delhi after pleading with the principal.

He then returned to Srinagar to pursue his engineering. He then collaborated with his brothers and five others and went on to set up the Students' Educational and Cultural Movement of Ladakh, or SECMOL, which later bagged the International Terra Award for the best building in 2016 for its earthen construction. The SECMOL functioned entirely on year-round sunlight the area receives.

Wangchuk is also known and accredited for conceiving the Ice Stupa, an artificial glacier project aimed to address the water crisis faced by Ladakhi farmers.